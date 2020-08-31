Moyne AC well represented at National Senior Track & Field Championships

The club was represented in the National Senior Track & Field Championships by Katie Bergin. Katie, despite still being in the Junior ranks, competed in two events the 200mts and 400mts and did not let the occasion of competing in these prestigiouschampionships get to her with two great performances. In the 400mts she competed in Heat 2 to finish in 5th place with a new pb of 61.53. In the 200mts Katie was selected to run in Heat 1 and again ran a great race to come home in 5th place and another pb of 26.16. Indeed, such was the quality in her heat that the National Champion and National bronze medallist qualified from her heat. Congratulations Katie on two excellent results.