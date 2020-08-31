Moyne AC request assistance in filling the role of County Covid Officer for Cross Country competition

A meeting of Tipperary Athletics Board last week spoke at length about the upcoming cross-country season. Everyone is keen for this to go ahead but it can only happen if the position of County Covid Officer for Cross Country is filled. If there is anyone in the club who would be interested in filling this position please let our Secretary, Kate Harrison, know as soon as possible. The go ahead for these Championships is also dependent on the guidelines from Athletics Ireland which have yet to be published. With the above in mind, now is a good time for all our novice and senior athletes to get in some preparation as October 4 has been provisionally fixed for the County Novice and Even Age Juvenile events.