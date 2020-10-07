Moyne AC field 49 athletes at the Juvenile Even Age Cross Country Championships

Newport was the venue for the start of the 2020 County Cross Country Championships on Sunday, October 4.

Moyne AC had 49 athletes entered to compete on the day. The day itself was windy and at times wet for the athletes but ground conditions were very good overall. Moyne AC came home with 5 individual medals and eight sets of team medals!

First out were the Girls U10 running 800m (pictured below). Erin Delahunty was the first Moyne girl home finishing 12th, followed by Caoimhe Slevin 15th, Caoimhe Doyle 17th, Muireann Casey 19th, Helen Renehan 21st, Abbie Manton 24th and Cathleen Cussen 25th. Erin, Caoimhe S, Caoimhe D and Muireann were 2nd in the team event winning themselves silver medals.

Next out was the Boys U10 also running 800m. Billy Flanagan crossed the line in 10th place earning himself an individual medal! Billy was followed home by Gerard Delaney 14th, Michael Doyle 20th, Dylan Delahunty 21st and Dannan Sweeney 23rd. Billy, Gerard, Michael, and Dylan came 3rd in the team event winning bronze medals.

U12 girls were next to the start line to run a distance of 2,000m. Arlene Flanagan led the Moyne girls home finishing in 7th place, Ciara Joyce was hot on her heels finishing in 8th. Both girls won individual medals. Eleanor Doyle finished in 11th, Ruth Phelan 12th, Olive Spillane Leane 16th, Laura Fogarty 18th, Reiltín Morrissey 20th and Leah Delahunty 26th. Maria Doyle also took part but unfortunately did not finish the race. Arlene, Ciara, Eleanor, and Ruth finished 2nd in the team event and Olive, Laura, Reiltín and Leah were placed 5th in the team event.

Boys U12 also ran 2,000m. Moyne had four boys running and first home for Moyne was Noah Murphy in 16th, followed by Jack Renehan 19th, David Nolan 21st and Daithí Cussen 29th. These four boys finished 4th in the team event.

U14 girls were up next facing a distance of 3,000m. Alana Spillane led the Moyne girls home finishing in 3rd place, earning herself an individual medal. Alana was followed home by Dearbhla Gleeson in 13th, Emma Delaney 15th, Kate Delaney 16th, Gráinne O’Loughlin 20th, Saoirse Doran 22nd and Ellen Nolan 23rd. Alana, Dearbhla, Emma and Kate finished 2nd in the team event winning silver medals.

U14 boys followed running the same distance of 3,000m. Jack Flanagan led the boys home finishing 7th, followed by Adam Phelan 8th, Adam Spillane Leane 10th, Frank Doyle 11th, Bill Cussen 12th and Paddy Cussen 13th. Jack, Adam, Adam, and Frank took gold medals in the team event by placing 1st.

Mary Cussen, Moya Brennan, Aisling O’Loughlin, and Sarah Wepler competed in the Girls U16 4,000m finishing 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th respectively. Mary, Moya, and Aisling finished 2nd in the team event.

Aaron Moore finished 3rd in the Boys U16 4,000m, he was followed home by Micheál O’Mahony 6th and David Doyle 7th. These three boys were also first in the team event taking gold. Jake Bowe was 8th, Aaron McLaughlin 10th and Cormac Burke 12th. These three boys placed 2nd in the team event winning silver.

Well done to all athletes who took part, some of you competing competitively for the first time. Our thanks also to the parents for your support and to all team leaders for stepping up to help, in these challenging times.