Use of track facilities at Moyne AC

While our track facilities have facilitated the ease of use for people wishing to exercise it has been noted that there has been increased use of the track over the past number of weeks. This is a reminder to all these people that there is a €2 charge for each session that you use the track and this money can be put into the honesty box which is located on the front wall of the building. This box is emptied each day and the amount collected currently does not in any way correspond with the numbers using the track. One- and two-euro coins only should be slotted into the honesty box, please do not disrespect our facility by throwing in one and two cent coins as a token effort at payment. The upkeep of the track is a priority and should this lack of respect for our facilities continue, the club will have no option but to close the gates and only allow entry to our registered club athletes.