Train at home for now advise Moycarkey Coolcroo AC

News: As per the current lockdown guidelines we are unable to have Juvenile athletics training at this time we encourage everyone to keep up their training at home.

Field Development: Further work has been carried out on our club field in Littleton. Photos are available on our club website and Facebook page.

Strava Club: (For our Senior athletes) Moycarkey Coolcroo is now available on Strava which is an online data base where you can upload your daily runs with other members it is free to join and can be a good way of keeping track of your training.

Condolences: Sincere sympathies to the family & friends of Ann Commins (nee Ryan). Condolences to husband John and children Sarah, Joann & Evin-Ned from all in the club. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.