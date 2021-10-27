Roscrea Trail Blazers weekly hillwalking notes and fixtures

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On Thursday night last the Trail Blazers were back in the Slieve Blooms with a walk from the back of Kinnity Castle.
The weather on the night was perfect for walking with a clear cloudless sky and a great opportunity to enjoy some stargazing. A fantastic turnout on a great night for walking. Well done to everyone that made the effort.
This Thursday, October 28, sees the Blazers heading to Kinnity Castle again with the Glinsk Castle Loop. This walk was enjoyed so much by the group last week that they asked to walk it again. This is a fantastic family walk and one not to be missed.
Grade: easy/moderate. Time: 2 hours. Distance: 7.5km. Meeting in the Kinnity Castle car park at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch. Please note car pooling only. Tel: Cathal on 086 3399193
