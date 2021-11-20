Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club notes

Moycarkey Coolcroo athletes that competed at the County B Championships in Moyne on November 14
This was the last county Juvenile cross country event of 2021.
Hosted duly by Moyne AC we had several runners in action first race up was the Girls U9 here we had Aoife Timmons running very well finishing inside the top 10 in 6th place. In the Boys U9 Ryan Franks also ran well in 14th position.
In the next race Sarah Tye ran a great race to win in the Girls U11s, her compatriot Lauren Franks also ran well in 25th place.
In the Boys U11 Jack Maher ran a very good race in 3rd place. In the Girls, U13 Eimear Fogarty & Orlaith Timmons had good runs in 8th & 15th place respectively. In the Boys U13 Darragh Coman ran well to finish inside the top 10 in 7th place. Mollie Maher was our last athlete to compete on the day running a very good race to finish in 4th place to end the evening on a high for the club well done to everyone.
Sean Naughton RIP: Sean was a gentle, encouraging presence in the sport & athletics won't be the same without him sincere sympathies to his family, friends & to Nenagh Olympic AC, full tribute on our club facebook page.
The death of Angela Ryan, Tipperary Road, Cappawhite occurred on November 11 after a short spell in a hospital
First three home: Michael Carey (3rd) Templemore, Jody Sweeney (champion) Moyne and Kevin Patrick Lenihan (2nd) Mooreabbey Milers.
