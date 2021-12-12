Moyne Athletics Club notes and fixtures

Moyne AC

National Un-Even Age Juvenile Cross-Country Championships

Seven young athletes travelled to Gowran, Co Kilkenny on Sunday for the National Un-even age juvenile championships and great credit is due to them as they all put up great performances in what is always a most competitive championship. With qualification secured a couple of weeks ago, all seven athletes have attended training sessions with diligence and this attention to detail showed on Sunday.



The first race with club athletes involved was the Boys U/15 where Jack Flanagan led them home in 104th place closely followed by Adam Spillane-Leane in 129th with Bill Cussen and Adam Phelan finishing 140th and 141st respectively. Jack and Adam were scoring members of the Tipperary team that finished 11th overall. Mary Cussen was our lone entrant in the Girls U/17 and had a storming run to finish 72nd and a scoring member of the Tipperary team that finished 8th. Our final athletes were Aaron Moore and Michael O’Mahoney in the Boys U/17 race and what races both ran with finishes of 34th and 41st respectively. These excellent performances saw them both score on the Tipperary team that finished 6th overall.

Well done to all the athletes, an experience that will only stand to them as they progress through the different age groups and again many thanks to all the parents for their support.

National Novice Cross Country Championship

Not since the 90’s has the club had a team at national level, but this changed on Sunday as four of our ladies travelled to Gowran for the National Novice Cross Country Championships. Weather and underfoot conditions were ideal for the event and the huge turnout of athletes – close on 150 – made for a very fast and competitive race.

Undaunted our ladies put up a fabulous performance and none more so than Louise Fogarty who ran a great race to finish 27th overall and second Tipperary lady home with the team finishing 5th overall. Next home for the club was Sharon Cantwell in 96th, running her usual strong run with Lisa Quinlan just behind her in 99th for another great run and Aisling Maher with a very determined run completed the team in 117th. This left the girls 10th in the club event – what an achievement from the girls – competing together since they were juveniles. Well done ladies on your terrific performances and thanks to all the support on the day which is always appreciated by the ladies.

Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for Friday 03rd December was Aaron Moore, Garrenroe. Winning amount €96, The draw takes place each Friday night and is live on our Facebook page. On-line options are available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and tickets can also be purchased in Quinlan’s, Moyne. Thanks to all who continue to support each week. All proceeds are used to support our athletes and in the upkeep of our facilities.