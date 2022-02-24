Dundrum Athletics Club news and events

COUNTY NOVICE ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The County Novice Road Championships were held on Sunday, February 20 in Moyne. The athletes faced into very harsh weather conditions with Storm Franklin in full force with strong winds, heavy rain and flooding to contend with. Some of the worst conditions in a long time.



In the women’s race over 3km we are had 5 compete. Tish Ryan went with the leading group and stayed with them. She finished 4th in 11:49 and just missed out in 3rd by 1 second. Next we had 8th Mary Keane 12:38, 9th Mairead Julian 13:04, 15th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 13:35 and making her debut for the club 20th Holly Ryan O'Connor 14:47, not an easy race for her first so a huge well done. Tish, Mary and Mairead won Bronze in the team event.



In the men’s race we had 9 athletes compete over 6km. First home for the club was 10th Colm Bradshaw 21:39. He was followed by 17th Dermot Hayes 22:38, 19th Michael Ryan 22:55, 35th Paudie Coen 24:01, 55th Ruaidhri Devitt 25:12, 66th Declan 27:22, 71st John O'Brien 28:51, 72nd Liam Butler 29:45. Ben English ran and roughly placed 59th. Awaiting on amended results. The mens team place 5th.



MUNSTER U12-U19 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster U12-U19 Indoor Track and Field Championships were held in Nenagh on Saturday, February 19. We had 5 juveniles compete in the Boys U12 600m. They were 5th Albert Maher 1:54.67, 11th Niall Quirke 1:57.86, 20th Rocco Julian 2:01.94 and 33rd Michael Farrell 2:07.19.



CLANE 5K

The Streets of Clane 5k was held on February 15 in Clane, Kildare. Kevin Moore took part in the Elite Race and placed a fantastic 3rd in a very fast time of 14:50 in a large field of athletes