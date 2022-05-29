Moyne Athletics Club - National Track & Field League events

National Track & Field League

Tipperary Ladies are competing in the Premier Division of the National Track & Field League and the first round of the competition took place in Templemore on Sunday. Katie Bergin twice claimed the full nine points for Tipperary with victory in both the 100mts (12.78) and 200mts (25.94).



Sharon Cantwell did her part with a third-place finish in the 3,000mts (10.52.65) earning six points for the County while Leona Maher and Katie were part of the Tipperary 4 x 100mts team that also gained maximum points with victory in 50.03. Well done to all three ladies on their performances.

At the end of the day’s competition Tipperary finished in second place on 133pts and well on course to make the final day. Martin Flynn, John Flynn, and Geraldine Hickey are part of the management team for the County and well done to all three on organising a team for the event.



Munster Schools Track & Field Championships

Three athletes from the club were part of a huge entry for the Munster Schools Track & Field finals in Templemore on Saturday. Alanna Spillane ran a great race in the U/16 mile to finish in third place in a time of 5.41.35. Sarah McGinley competed in the Minor Shot and finished sixth with a throw of 8.33mts while Leona Maher competed in both the Senior 100mts and 200mts and finished seventh in the 100 (13.57) and sixth in the 200 (27.76). All three girls represented Ursuline, Thurles. Well done girls on your performances.



Coaching - Assistant Coach Course

Two club members, Michelle Percy, and Geraldine Hickey were part of a group of adults who participated in an Assistant Coach Course in Dualla during the past week. Well done ladies on your qualification.



Munster Juvenile Pentathlon Championships & U/23 Track & Field Championships

Two club athletes are facing a journey to the MTU track in Cork this weekend where the Munster Juvenile Pentathlon Championships & U/23 Track & Field Championships will be taking place. Gerard Delaney will compete in the Pentathlon which consists of five events, 60mts, 600mts, High Jump, Long Jump and Shot which takes place on Saturday while Katie Bergin will take part in the U/23 100mts and 200mts competitions which take place on Sunday. We wish both athletes the best of luck.



Moyne AC 5k Road Race

A reminder to all that our 5k road race takes place on Wednesday June 8th, 2022, at 7.30pm.

Pop Up Races will be facilitating the event and entries can be made through their website www.popupraces.ie. Entry fee is €15 (plus booking fee). Prize money for the first three men and women and prizes for category winners at O/40, O/50, and O/60. AAI permit approved. Refreshments served afterwards. We would love to welcome you all to what promises to be a very enjoyable evening of running.



Moyne AC Summer Games

The Summer Games for 2022 will take place on Saturday 11th June with an 11am start. Programme will include races at 100mts, 200mts, 400mts, 800mts, 1 mile and 3k and field events of Shot and Weight for Distance. Event is open to all athletes from 16 years of age and older – athletes must be sixteen by the end of 2022 to compete. Entry fee is €10 per event and on-line entries are now open on www.moyneathleticclub.com. Click on the Summer Games 2022 tab. All athletes are welcome, and we are looking forward to another successful games this year.



Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for 20th May was Fionn Phelan. Winning amount €129. Envelopes are available at all training sessions and in Quinlan’s Pub, Moyne. On-line options are also available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and follow the Split the Bucket tab where there are several prepay options. Thanks to all who continue to support each week.