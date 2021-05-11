Two for Today: 'One of the biggest suit selections around' at Mr Mister Menswear Tipperary

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Mr Mister Menswear

Tel: 052-7443372 (Cahir) and 062-61622 (Cashel)

Email: info@mr.mister.ie

Click here for Mr Mister Menswear's Facebook, Instagram and website

Men's and boy's wear, and First Holy Communion and Confirmation wear in stock at Mr Mister Menswear. Sizes up to 8XL.

Wedding suit hire is available. "We've got one of the biggest suit selections around," the team say.