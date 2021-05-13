Two for Today: Top Tipperary live venue The Source Arts Centre back in business

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

The Source Arts Centre Thurles

Tel: 0504 90204

Email: marketing@sourcearts.ie

The Source's website, Facebook and Twitter

The go-to live music, theatre, dance, comedy and family entertainment venue in the heart of Tipperary.

The Source's gallery doors have opened once more to the public, with the latest exhibition Out Building has been extended until May 28. A group show with artists John Kennedy, Marilin North and John O'Reilly, curated by The Source Arts Centre.

"Pop in to view or just come in to say hello. We've missed you," the team say.