Fastway Couriers are hiring drivers for Christmas season in Tipperary

Want to earn some extra Money before Christmas?

Fastway Couriers have openings available for lifestyle drivers to deliver parcels to homes and businesses during the day or in the evening time in Tipperary.

The role has flexible shift options to suit busy lifestyles and is perfect for someone who has a few free hours in between the school runs or if you’re looking for part time work.

You must have your own transport. All other equipment and full training will be provided. Depending on your availability, a per parcel or fixed day rates are available.

To learn more, please email michael.mcnamara@fastway.ie