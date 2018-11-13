Network North Tipperary presents Caroline McEnery from The HR Suite

Network North Tipperary will host author and entrepreneur Caroline McEnery from the HR Suite at the next meeting at 7pm on Tuesday November 20 in the Abbey Court Nenagh. If you run/own a business this presentation is a must!

Caroline McEnery, Managing Director of The HR Suite and HR and Employment Law Expert. Caroline is a former member of the Low Pay Commission and is also an adjudicator in the Work Place Relations Commission. She has also completed a Masters in Human Resources in the University of Limerick, she is CIPD accredited as well as being a trained mediator. Caroline had worked across various areas of HR for over 20 years in Kerry Group and in the retail and hospitality sector where she was the Operations and HR Director of the Garvey Group prior to setting up the HR Suite in 2009.



The HR Suite offer specialist tailored and effective human resources and business solutions to clients throughout Ireland. We have four key departments with include: Human Resource Management; Employment Law; Training and Recruitment. With offices in Dublin and Kerry and a nationwide client base of SME's and multinationals, The HR Suite has over 500 clients throughout Ireland and employs a team of HR Advisors and a dedicated recruitment department.



Caroline speaks widely and writes articles and papers on thought leadership in relation to the future landscape of HR and the challenges and opportunities that presents for employers and employees. She also speaks on the area of employment law, mediation and other relevant HR related topics.



Caroline is also the author of “The Art of Asking the Right Questions” a tool kit for people managers to ensure they maximise the talent of their people. The guide contains top tips and guidelines for anyone who manages people regarding recruitment, appraisals, personal development etc.



She is also a lead mentor on the ACORNS programme which is promoting entrepreneurship for women and is a member of the going for growth entrepreneurship programme and continuing the momentum programme. For further information please visit www.thehrsuiteonline.com

To book a place at this event please contact any committee member or contact Network North Tipperary Facebook page. Network North Tipperary is kindly sponsored by Local Enterprise Office /AIB /Shannon Airport