Activity Coordinator required for Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea

Patterson's Nursing Home, Lismackin, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, currently have a vacancy for a qualified Activity Coordinator. This position is to cover maternity leave.

Patterson’s Nursing Home is situated on the N62, 4 miles from Roscrea town and 8 miles from Templemore in a very scenic rural area.

If you are interested please send your CV to pattersonsnursinghome@eircom.net or contact Betty on 0863092768.