Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited is seeking to recruit an Occupational Health Nurse based in Mitchelstown to provide a comprehensive range of Occupational health services to Dairygold employees. This is a full time role with a strong focus on promoting employee health and wellbeing.

The role will include the following duties and responsibilities:

- Coordination of health surveillance program mes including pre employment medicals, health screening, risk assesments and vaccination clinics.

- Ongoing review of Occupational health policies and procedures in line with legislation and best practice.

- Working closely with the Business to proactively manage absenteeism.

- Proactive follow up with management of accidents at work and organisation of First Aid in conjunction with Environmental health and safety.

- Co-ordinate the successful delivery of health promotion initiatives to promote employee wellbeing in the workplace.

The successful candidate should have:

- A recognised qualification in Occupational Health with a minimum of 3-5 years work experience preferably in a Manufacturing/Retail environment.

- Competency in Audiometry, Spirometry, Vision screening and VDU ergonomics.

- Excellent communication, interpersonal, empathy and listening skills.

- Strong organisational and planning skills with a proven track record of prioritising key tasks and delivery to a high professional standard.

- Proficient IT skills

Interested candidates are invited to apply in confidence by emailing a cover letter and comprehensive curriculum vitae to Louise Gallagher, Human Resources Department (lgallagher@dairygold.ie) no later than close of business on Wednesday 28th November 2018. A full role profile is available upon request.