Tom Harvey Motor Company require a Junior Sales Executive

Tom Harvey Motor Company has been operating in the Irish motor industry since 1988 as an authorised dealer for Volkswagen passenger car and light commercial vehicles based in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

We are now seeking to recruit a Junior Sales Executive to join our experienced and committed team.

The successful candidate will be self motivated and a team player. The will also have a friendly and professional manner and hold a full clean driving licence. Website and social media skills are desirable but not essential.

A comprehensive training programme will be offered to the successful candidate.

Please submit your CV to info@tomharveymotorco.ie or to Tom Harvey Motor Company Limited, Racecourse Road, Thurles, Co Tipperary