Munster Home Improvements brings groundbreaking technology to Tipperary

Munster Home Improvements has brought the latest gutter cleaning technology to County Tipperary.

Cahir-based Munster Home Improvements has invested in a groundbreaking product that makes high level cleaning safe, efficient and economical.

The bespoke and specially modified system is the world's most powerful free standing gutter cleaning machine.

The product allows all gutters and roofs to be thoroughly cleaned from ground level without the use of ladders or scaffolding. The high reach technology is supported by cameras and viewing screens to give peace of mind that each job is carried out to the highest standard.

Managing director of Munster Home Improvements Gerry Heenan explained that staff and customer safety was a major factor when considering investing in the latest technology as it completely removes the risk of working from ladders and also the expense of erecting scaffolding.