With over thirty years of experience, Billy O'Dwyer Farm Machinery, Moyne, Thurles, is committed to providing outstanding agricultural services. They are distributors for Hattat Tractors and also provide sales, service and parts for the following farm machinery, Malone, Fleming, Minos and Cosmo products. Billy O'Dwyer Farm Machinery has long supplied customers not only in the Midlands, but also all around Ireland with a variety of used equipment and new top-class machinery. All machines are fully serviced and ready to work.

Also available at Billy O'Dwyer Farm Machinery

- Fertilizer spreaders 5CWT to 1.5 Ton

- Hay bobs

- Mowers - Drum Mowers / Disk Mowers

- Grabs – Silage / Bales

- Landrollers

- Landlevelers

- Chain Harrows

- Sprayers

- Transport boxes fixed

- HYD oil battery

- Pough parts



Stockists of Malone

- Malone Tedders, 4 and 6 row

- Disk mower – 7' 8' 9' 10'

- Trailed mowers

- Toppers

- Post Drivers

- Block Cutters

- Sephalt Finance Deal 2%



Fleming Machinery for Agriculture

- Fleming water balast rollers

- Bale lifters

- Land levers

- Toppers



Also available:

Minos Flail mowers – Minos Disk mowers – Drum mowers – Pan cement mixer – Drum mixers – Cosmo fertilizer spreader – Fressori Jarmet Agronal single disk and twin disk ferilizer spreader – Single row rake – Double row rake subsoilers – Agronal Sprayers 400lt to 1000lt – Second hand drum mower and Toppers



Billy O'Dwyer Farm Machinery, Moyne, Thurles. Tel: 0504-45215. Mobile: 086-2416255

Web: www.billyodwyerfarmmachinery.ie