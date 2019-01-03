OMC Technologies, specialists in Stainless Steel Solutions, are expanding their workforce

OMC Technologies have over 35 years experience in various different sectors throughout Ireland, UK and across Europe. Our experienced and highly qualified personnel’s aim is to deliver whatever the project requires on time and within budget. We provide stainless steel fabricated products, cleanroom furniture, stainless steel drainage products, specialist chemical cleaning and surface treatment services to a vast array of clients. Our headquarters is based in Limerick where we provide our customers with metalwork solutions to markets across the globe.

OMC also have offices based in Dublin and London, where we specialise in providing our clients with a closed-loop service that includes:

- Product Design

- Fabrication

- Electropolishing

- Passivation

- Product Contact Certification & Sign-off

- Product Identity & Traceability



We currently have the following vacancies at OMC Technologies:



Passivation Coordinator:

A position currently exists within the Surface Treatment Division of OMC Technologies DAC for the role of Passivation Coordinator.

Based in the Munster area, the role will involve generating and managing project documentation packs including the interpretation of P&ID drawings and other technical information and ensuring quality assurance requirements are met. The role will require travel, working as part of a team and strong attention to detail. The role may include shift work dependent on project requirements.

A full clean driving license will be required.

In-house and on-the-job training will be provided and this role would suit a graduate engineer seeking to gain knowledge of surface treatment processes on an industrial scale.This will be a full-time permanent position subject to successful completion of an initial probationary period of 6 months.

Should you be interested in this role, please forward your CV to: jobs@omc.ie.



Passivation Technicians:

We are looking to recruit personnel to fulfil the role of Passivation Technicians, working within the Surface Treatment Division of OMC Technologies DAC.

The role will involve working on passivation/flushing projects on various client sites throughout Ireland. This role will require travel, working as part of a team and may include shift work dependant on project requirements.

An awareness of chemical safety would be advantageous, however full training will be given to selected candidates, including on-the job training.

This will be a full-time permanent position subject to successful completion of an initial probationary period of 6 months.

Should you be interested in this role, please forward your CV to: jobs@omc.ie



Contact us:

OMC Technologies Ireland, Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

Tel. +353 (0)61 419 333

Web: www.omctechnologies.com

Facebook: OMC Technologies