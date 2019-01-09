Get fit for 2019 at The Anner Hotel Leisure Centre

At the Anner Hotel Leisure Centre we work to improve the health and well-being of our members and guests. We aim to ensure that our facilities are user-friendly and are dedicated to maintaining high standards of cleanliness and hygiene at all times.

Our Facilities

The Leisure Centre facilities include:

- 18 Metre Pool that is 4’2 in depth all around

- Separate Children’s Pool with seating area

- Sauna, Steam room & Jacuzzi

- Relaxation area to help you relax and unwind

- Fully equipped gymnasium

- Range of Classes to suit all fitness levels (additional charge applies, open to members and non-members)

- Complimentary gym Inductions

- Personal Training available (additional charge applies, available to members and non-members)

- Personalised Fitness Programmes (additional charge applies, members only)

- Beginner/Intermediate group swim lessons for children

Members

Memberships at The Anner Hotel Leisure Centre:

- Our highly qualified and experienced staff members are here to ensure all aspects of your experience are enjoyable. We are dedicated to ensuring that the high standards of cleanliness and hygiene are maintained at all times.

- We offer 3, 6 and 12 month membership packages to suit individuals, couples and families alike. Why not book in for a tour of the leisure facilities and our dedicated leisure team will help you find the best option to suit your needs.

Member Benefits

- 5 FREE guest passes when you join any of our annual membership packages

- Complimentary Gym Inductions

- Discounts on our exercise classes such as Zumba and Slam Ball

Exercise Classes at The Anner Leisure Centre

We have something to suit everyone whether your goals are weight loss and toning or just simply to unwind after a long day!

- Zumba: Zumba is a way to dance yourself into shape. Latin inspired music and calorie burning rhythms make this the dance fitness party you don’t want to miss!

- Aqua Aerobics: A challenging water aerobics class suitable for all fitness levels and ages

- Aqua Zumba: Known as the Zumba "pool party", the Aqua Zumba program integrates the Zumba formula with traditional aquatic fitness disciplines. Aqua Zumba blends it all together into a workout that's cardio- conditioning, body-toning, and most of all, exhilarating beyond belief!

- Slam Ball: This is a very high intensity SMASHING/ SLAMTASTIC class to be involved in. This class will help you burn massive amounts of calories and also increase your levels of fitness and strength.

Personal Training

We have personal trainers on hand to help you achieve your health and fitness ambitions. They will motivate, set fitness goals and provide feedback and accountability to their clients. Whether your focus is weight loss, toning, muscle gain or to simply help you get back on track with your workouts, our trainers are here to ensure you reach your goals effectively and with their full support.

- €20 for 1 hour session

- €180 for 10 sessions

- €320 for couples for 10 sessions

- €15 Personalised Gym Programme

Opening times

Monday – Friday: 7am – 10pm

Saturday: 8am – 8pm

Sunday/Bank Holidays: 9am – 8pm

Contact us

Phone: 0504 21164

Email: leisure@annerhotel.ie

Want to learn more or set up an appointment – call us on 0504 21164 or email: leisure@annerhotel.ie

See our website: www.annerhotel.ie or find us on Facebook