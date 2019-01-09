Thurles Leisure Centre has everything you need to get fit in 2019

Thurles Leisure Centre is located in Cathedral Street, behind The Source Library.

Facilities include:

- 25m, 5 Lane Deck Level Pool

- High Spec Gymnasium

- TechnoGym Cardio and Resistance Machines

- Free Weights Area

- Spa area with Sauna, Steam Room and Spa Pool

- Membership Categories Available

- Full Fitness Class Timetable

- Teen Fit Club

- Aqua Aerobics

- Private Swim Lessons

- Adult Swim Lessons

- Children’s TLC Swim School

Opening Times

The centre is opened Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7am to 9pm. Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 10pm. Saturday 10am to 5pm. Sunday 11am to 5pm. Bank Holidays 11am to 5pm.

Contact us

For more information telelphone us on 0504 58640, email: info@thurleslc.ie see our website: www.thurleslc.ie or find us on Facebook