INC. hair design, Thurles now under new ownership

INC design is now under the new ownership of Sylvia Madden. Sylvia is blessed to have a fantastic, dedicated staff of senior stylists working along side her including the extremely talented previous owner Georgina O'Dwyer.

With over 17 years experience Sylvia is passionate about what she does. INC. hair design is a salon that prides itself on master colouring and precision cutting from the more modern to the more classic styling. The staff are constantly upskilling to give the ultimate experience to all clients.

The salon boasts a unique and wonderful spa like treatment room, indulging clients with massage chairs in a tranquil and relaxing hide away from the busy and bustling salon floor.

Sylvia and her team have a passion for bridal hair and occasion upstyling. They have wedding packages available for in the salon and at home.

Contact the salon on 0504-23185 for further information.

Sylvia would like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal clients and is excited to meets all the new clients in the future.

Opening night coming soon so keep an eye on Facebook and Instagram for more updates!