Bobby Farrell and Sons are looking to hire apprentice painter and decorators

Bobby Farrell and Sons wish to recruit two apprentice painter and decorators.

Candidates need to be serious about the painting trade. Requires early morning's due to job destinations. Transport is provided with collection from Thurles.

This is a four year course, and after this time frame candidates will be fully qualified.

If you are interested could you please send your cv to: office@bobbyfarrellandsons.ie or ring the office on 0504-23540.