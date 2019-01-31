Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in our recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Carey Glass are hiring an office administrator based in Nenagh. The successful candidate must be professional, have excellent communication skills, strong Microsoft Office skills and work well under pressure. See page 55 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details on how to apply.

• A part time leisure attendant is required for the Sean Treacy swimming pool in Tipperary town. Salary: €13.58 per hour. Close of entries Friday, February 15. See page 55 for full application details.

• Tipperary ETB invites applications for the role of contracted training officer. See page 55 of this week's paper for full details.

• Thurles Credit Union is now inviting applications for the following position: Head of Lending. Close of applications is Monday, February 11, 2019. See page 55 of this week's Tipperary Star for full job listing.

• Clonmel Community Training Centre requires an advocate for a part time role (22 hours per week over a four day period). The advocate will be responsible for career path planning, in order to meet the specific guidance, training and work experience and welfare needs of early school leavers in the CTC. Successful applicants will be subject to Garda vetting. See page 55 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• A county Tipperary based transport company invites applications for the following position: Rigid Drivers, Full and part time roles available. See page 54 of this week's Tipperary Stare for more.

• Applications are invited for the position of part time fire fighter with the following brigades: Borrisokane, Cashel, Nenagh, Templemore, Tipperary. See page 54 for full details on all roles and how to apply.

• Bobby Farrell and Sons are hiring apprentice painters and decorators. To apply see page 54 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• AQS Environmental Solutions are expanding their industrial services team. They are currently recruiting drivers to be part of their heavy industrial services division. See page 54 of this week's paper for more information.

• O'Neill Foley Chartered Accountants and Business Advisors are currently recruiting for the following positions: Tax consultant, graduate trainee accountants, accounting technicians. See page 54 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See pages 54 and 55 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.