KOS Ergonomic Solutions are looking for an Office Administrator

KOS Ergonomic Solutions has a vacancy for an office administrator in its Holycross office.

Since 1991, KOS has been helping companies and individuals solve their occupational health issues and in 1999 we focused on only providing solutions that prevent and help people with back pain and Repetitive Strain Injuries (RSI). We are specialist suppliers of quality ergonomic products, which enhance the standards of health, safety and comfort for computer, office and industrial users.

Working closely with ergonomists, medical and health and safety professionals, architects & designers, facilities management specialists, KOS ensures that our products are innovative, efficient and cost-effective, but above all posture improving. We provide ergonomic solutions for the workplace to help clients increase comfort, reduce absenteeism, increase productivity and comply with Health and Safety obligations.

We are Irish distributors of RH Chairs, HAG and HM Chairs, probably the most ergonomic office chairs on the market. We also distribute a wide range of ergonomic furniture, accessories and therapy equipment from Europes top manufacturers- ErgoRest arm supports, Huesler Nest orthopaedic beds, Contour Design, to name but a few.

We go to great lengths to ensure our customers are matched with the correct product and solution.

For further details on this opening, please follow this link https://www.kos.ie/blog/121_Office-administator-job

KOS Ergonomic Solutions

Tipperary: Tobins Cross, Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, Tel: 0504 43341

Dublin: 3 Clare Street, Dublin 2, Tel: 01 6110 200

Web: www.kos.ie

