Stakelums Home & Hardware in Thurles are expanding their team

Stakelums Home and Hardware have two full time sales positions available for immediate start.

Both positions require:

- Great communication skills plus a good use and understanding of written and spoke English

- Candidates should have a great customer service attitude

- Must be a team player but should be able to work on own initiative

Trade counter full time sales assistant must have knowledge and previous experience of building materials. Doors and floors knowledge is desirable but not essential.



Bathrooms, tiles and stoves showrooms full time assistant must have knowledge and previous experience of selling bathrooms, tiles and stoves.



Please apply for this position by sending your CV to: hr@stakelums.ie

Closing date is Monday, February 25



Stakelums is a family run DIY business established in Thurles in 1960. We have expertly been servicing the local Tipperary and wider regional communities now for over 50 years. The business has grown successfully in recent times with the addition of a trade electrical department and a trade plumbing department. The growth culminated with the building of an award winning 70,000sq.ft DIY Superstore at Racecourse Retail Park Thurles in 2006. This store is the current home of Stakelums Home & Hardware Business. Stakelums stocks thousands of home and DIY products and all under one roof for your convenience.



Contact us

Stakelums Home & Hardware, Racecourse Retail Park, Racecourse Road, Thurles.

Tel: (0504) 21900

Web: www.stakelums.ie

Facebook: @stakelums

Twitter: @stakelums