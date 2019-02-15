Going that extra mile at Dan Dooley Tipperary

Dan Dooley originally opened his first garage in Knocklong, County Limerick, in July 1961 and since then the Dooley name has been synonymous with the motor trade.

Having held the Ford franchise since 1995, Dan saw the need to extend his business and thus Dan Dooley Tipperary was born. Ideally located on the Limerick Road in Tipperary Town, Dan Dooley's impressive glass showroom is truly magnificent.

Business has gone from strength to strength with a strong customer base in Tipperary, Limerick and north Cork. "The key to success is our commitment to our customers and after sales care," the team at Dan Dooley's explain.

The complete range of new Ford vehicles can be seen in both locations, including the new Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and C-MAX. Their commercial range includes the Transit and Ranger. They also carry a large stock of used vehicles.

"Our friendly and professional sales staff are always on hand to offer test drives or help advise. Finance packages can be arranged to suit your needs. Why not take a look at our fantastic 182 car deals?

"Our service department is located in Knocklong and is fully equipped with the latest diagnostic equipment. All our technicians are fully qualified, and our service advisors are available at all times to answer customer queries and advise on the latest service offers. We have an excellent staff of mechanics in Knocklong, where all work is carried out."

Dan Dooley Car Rentals is a family-run business with over 50 years of history and experience in the car hire industry. "We take pride in providing our customers with a first class service and will always try to go that extra mile. We have car rental locations across Ireland and we are one of the few companies that have locations in both northern and southern Ireland. We have desks in all the major airport arrivals terminals. We can provide leasing and contract hire services from our Ford motor dealerships in Knocklong and Tipperary."

Call in and meet the sales team who will happily meet your needs. Contact Dan Dooley on Tipperary 062-51877 and Knocklong on 062-53103 to arrange a test drive.