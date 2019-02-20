New regional enterprise plan launched in Tipperary

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, was in Tipperary this morning to launch a new Regional Enterprise Plan for the Mid-West to support enterprise growth and job creation across Tipperary, Clare and Limerick.

The report was launched at the former Lisheen Mine site which has since become a National Bioeconomy Innovation and Piloting facility following a €30 million investment.

Among the objectives outlined in the Regional Enterprise plan include continued development in workforce skills and talent and enhancing the attractiveness of living and working in the Mid-West as well as making the Mid-West Ireland’s leading "Smart City-Region."

Minister Humphrey's was joined at the event by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, TD; Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, TD; and Minister of State at the Departments of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform with special responsibility for Public Procurement, Open Government and eGovernment, Patrick O’Donovan, TD.

Through collaboration and utilising the Project Ireland 2040 Funds, this Plan will deliver for the Mid-West Region and build on the strong progress already made in terms of job creation #regionalenterprise pic.twitter.com/zZbCHeEEcz — Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) February 20, 2019

Speaking at the event this morning Minister Humphreys said: “The collaboration in evidence here at Lisheen is a great example of what these new Regional Enterprise Plans are fundamentally about. The plan for the Mid-West that I am launching today sets out a number of key strategic areas where regional stakeholders working together will provide a basis for future enterprise development and job creation that is sustainable in the longer term.

“I am pleased to note that jobs growth has been strong in all regions, including the Mid-West. There are over 14,700 more people at work in the Mid-West today than at the beginning of 2015, when the Government first launched regional jobs plans, and the unemployment rate has reduced significantly from 12 percent in 2015 down to 5.6 percent.

“Notwithstanding this huge success, it is clear that there are new challenges emerging for enterprises in the external environment. Through this Regional Enterprise Plan, the region can adopt a leadership position through driving initiatives from the ground-up.

“As part of Project Ireland 2040, the Government has introduced a range of new funding streams such as the €1 billion Rural Regeneration Fund, the €2 billion Urban Development Fund, the €500 million Climate Action Fund and the €500m Disruptive Technologies Fund. These are in addition to other existing schemes such as my Department’s Regional Enterprise Development Fund and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

“Given the wide range of stakeholders involved, the Regional Enterprise Steering Committee for the Mid-West is ideally placed to come up with innovative, collaborative projects of scale which can deliver real economic benefits for this region," the Minister added.