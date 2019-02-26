SPONSORED CONTENT

O’ Meara Autobody in Galbertstown are hiring a Panel Beater

Image by Free-Photos on Pixabay

O’Meara Autobody, Galbertstown, Thurles, Co. Tipperary are expanding their team and would like to hire a Panel Beater. Full and part-time position available.

Duties will include:
- Repairs
- Painting
- Stripping & Fitting
- Prepping & Priming


Experience Essential
To Apply Please Contact:
086 7801376
omearaautobody@gmail.com

See our Facebook page: omearaautobody