O’ Meara Autobody in Galbertstown are hiring a Panel Beater

O’Meara Autobody, Galbertstown, Thurles, Co. Tipperary are expanding their team and would like to hire a Panel Beater. Full and part-time position available.

Duties will include:

- Repairs

- Painting

- Stripping & Fitting

- Prepping & Priming



Experience Essential

To Apply Please Contact:

086 7801376

omearaautobody@gmail.com

See our Facebook page: omearaautobody