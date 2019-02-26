Brian Borus Ladies Football Club to host fundraising Golf Classic in April

Brian Borus Ladies Football Club is a community based organisation which encourages girls and women to play football in the local areas of Clogheen, Ballylooby and Burncourt. We are holding a Golf Classic to raise funds for our senior ladies football training fund. The golf classic will take place in Cahir Golf Club on April 12 and 13. For further information please contact 086 3872006 or see our Facebook page Brian Borus Ladies Football Club