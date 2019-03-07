Templetuohy Farm Machinery for John Deere

Templetuohy Farm Machinery (TFM) was estasblished in 1982 by Jimmy and Joe Butler. Very soon after opening their first depot at Barna, Templetuohy TFM was appointed John Deere dealers in 1983. Since then TFM has grown to a 6 depot dealer group. With outlets located at Templetuohy (head office), Clonmel, Portlaoise, Enniscorthy, Kilkenny and Tuam TFM now delivers its unrivalled service and support across 13 counties.

Deere & Company, most commonly known by its name John Deere, is an American corporation based in Moline, Illinois and one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machinery in the world. In 2012, it was listed as 97th in the Fortune 500 America’s ranking and 190th in the Fortune 500 Global ranking[citation needed]. Deere and Company agricultural products, sold under the John Deere name, include tractors, combine harvesters, cotton harvesters, balers, planters/seeders, sprayers, and UTVs. The company is also a manufacturer of construction equipment and forestry equipment, as well as a supplier of diesel engines and drivetrains (axles, transmissions, gearboxes) used in heavy equipment. Additionally, John Deere manufactures equipment used in lawn, grounds, and turf care, such as walk-behind lawn mowers, zero-turn lawn mowers, lawn tractors, and snowthrowers. To support the core businesses, John Deere also provides financial services and other related activities.

The company’s slogan is “Nothing Runs Like a Deere” and has a picture of a leaping deer as a logo, a word play pun on “nothing runs like a deer”. Carl Westby coined the phrase “Nothing Runs Like a Deere” for a marketing campaign to sell snowmobiles. The company’s products are also identifiable by its distinctive shade of green paint, usually augmented by yellow trim.

Meeting customers’ demands for new and used tractors and machinery while also providing service and support that customers can rely on time and time again is the reason TFM has become a synonymous name for farm machinery.



Contact us

Templetuohy Farm Machinery Thurles

Tel: 0504 45110

Email: salest@tfmltd.com

For more see www.www.tfmltd.com, Facebook and Twitter