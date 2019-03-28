Truck driver vacancy at J.M.S Haulage in Tipperary

J.M.S. Haulage in Roscrea, Co Tipperary are expanding their workforce and have a vacancy for truck driver.

As a driver for J.M.S. Haulage you will be based in Roscrea and Templemore areas and you will be responsible for farm milk collection, fertilizer and bag meal deliveries. Moffett experience is desirable but not essential.

Interested candidates must have a full clean driving licence with all CPC's up to date.

For more information please call John on 087 912 7883.