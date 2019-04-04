Give your body a boost with Health Essentials range of natural, Irish-made supplements

The Health Essentials range of natural, Irish-made health supplements, have been formulated by a team of Irish nutritional scientists.

Our products are 100 percent Irish manufactured. They combine a range of powerful nutrients that help reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack (Heart Essentials), reduce bad cholesterol and improve good cholesterol (Cholesterol Essentials), and reduce pain and inflammation (Joint Essentials).

Health Essentials grew from our history and experience in both responsive care and innovation. Our team members have been helping people with nutrition, wellness and weight loss for 30 years.

Dr. Anne O'Donnell talks about our Irish-made products

Our products are beneficial for busy people, wanting to maintain good health and fight the impacts of ageing.

Health Essentials products are easy to take. Our powder formulations come in a tub with a scoop measure, and can be easily added to water, juice, smoothies, yogurt or sprinkled into food.

Health Essentials are plant-based food supplements, and are sugar-free and free of allergens - suitable for diabetics, coeliacs, vegetarians, and vegans.

Olympic medallist Catherina McKiernan is regarded as one of the world’s best ever cross country runners. Since her retirement from competitive running in 2004, Catherina has devoted herself to teaching a new generation of runners.

As a ChiRunning instructor with such an impressive international competitive record, Catherina is a sought-after fitness trainer and an expert on the mechanics of safe, injury-free running.

She is also a user of Joint Essentials and says: “Nutrition also plays a key role in fitness and injury prevention. Joint Essentials is now part of my nutritional regime. I recommend these supplements to my students, to anyone undertaking a fitness program, or to those who just want to stay energised and healthy enough to enjoy an active life. This supplement takes care of the 'essentials' for me as a busy, working mum, with a physically demanding career, who wants to prioritise health, wellness and exercise.”

Dr Anne O' Donnell recommends Health Essentials and suggests a daily does of Heart and or Cholesterol Essentials to keep the heart healthy.

"A daily does of cholesterol essentials has been proven to be as effective as statins, without the side effects," she says.

Health Essentials will host a wellness day in conjunction with Liberty Pharmacy this June 7/8 with workshops by Olympic athlete Catherina McKeirnan.

For information on our health essential products or Catherina's upcoming workshops in Tipperary email us on info@healthessentials or phone 046 9074934/ 086 8114223.