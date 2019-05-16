Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Templemore Community Services Centre Ltd require a care assistant for a daycare centre. 20 hours per week. Previous experience an advantage. See page 62 of this week's Tipperary Star for further details.

• A busy building contractor in North Tipperary is hiring a general operatives/ labourer. Previous experience is essential. See page 61 for further information.

• Iconic Newspapers are currently recruiting for multimedia advertising sales executives for their Limerick office. See page 61 of this week's Tipperary Star for full application details.

• A busy transport company in mid Tipperary is hiring rigid drivers for multi drop deliveries. Full and part time positions available. See page 61 for more details.

• Due to expanding operations at MSD Ballydine, a number of vacancies are available in the following categories: Quality, Chemical Engineering, Technical Specialists. See page 61 for more information.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 61 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.