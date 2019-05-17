SPONSORED CONTENT
School Secretary required for Presentation Primary School, Thurles
The Board of Management at Presentation Primary School, Thurles, invites applications for the position of Secretary, consisting of 27.5 hours per week (9am to 2:30pm), covering the school calendar year (42 weeks). The position is subject to a four month probationary period and satisfactory Garda Vetting.
The ideal candidate should have;
- Secretarial experience
- Excellent communication, interpersonal & organisational skills
- Competency in maintaining financial accounts including wages, budgets, procurement and monthly financial reports
- Excellent Word Processing, Excel and IT Skills
- Experience in using online data platforms
- Ability to write letters with fluency and accuracy
- Experience in working in a child centred environment
Applications with C.V. should be forwarded to: Chairperson B.o.M., Presentation Primary School, Cathedral Street, Thurles, Co. Tipperary E41 V967 by Friday, May 31, 2019.
