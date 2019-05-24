New, used or PCP payment due? Thurles Credit Union have the right car loan for you!

Thurles Credit Union's affordable Car Loan is the right road to travel down if you're looking for the finances to buy a new or used car.

Is your Personal Contract Plan (PCP) balloon car payment due?

If you're short of funds to clear your balloon payment, Thurles Credit Union can issue loans to clear it, giving you the ownership of the car.

With a personal car loan from Thurles Credit Union, you own the car from the outset.

Why not head into Thurles Credit Union who will have the right loan for you to make your life easier with greater flexibility?

If you're eager to drive a new or used car home then Thurles Credit Union's affordable Car Loan is the right choice for you.

It will give you all the bargaining power of a cash buyer - plus you'll have the freedom to buy new or second-hand and you will own the car.

Thurles Credit Union is the perfect route to take for your first car or that dream convertible.

Online Loan Application

Try out our new online loan application module to secure your Credit Union loan efficiently at a time that suits you. pic.twitter.com/byNcs3VMwN — Thurles Credit Union (@thurlescu) January 5, 2019

They're quick at making decisions, so you won’t be left waiting for an answer.

You can expect a loan decision within 24 hours or less for most straightforward applications when you have the required paperwork ready.

Loans are covered by insurance that doesn’t cost the member anything.

Check out the loan calculator here on Thurles Credit Union's comprehensive website.

Loans are subject to approval. Terms and Conditions apply. If you do not meet the repayments on your loan, your account will go into arrears.

This may affect your credit rating which may limit your ability to access credit in the future. Thurles Credit Union Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.