The Temple Bar, Templetuohy host Monster BBQ and Tractor/Bike run

All roads lead to the Temple Bar Pub in Templetouhy this Sunday, June 2, for a mammoth family fun day featuring a Monster BBQ served from 3-7pm. There will also be a Tractor and Bike run in aid of Milford Hospice on the same day.

Registration for the vehicle run begins at 10.30am in The Temple Bar Pub, Templetuohy and all vehicles including bikes, cars, trucks, tractors are welcome. Departure time is 12 noon. There is also a host of events and activities planned for the family fun day including a bouncy castle, arts and crafts, auction and spot prizes. Admission costs €5.

Music from 6pm until late provided by Midnight Run and The Shakes.

A huge thank you to the committee that have worked so hard and also thank you to all the sponsors, without them the BBQ would never be the success that it is.

See our Facebook page for more details (@templetuohyvillage)