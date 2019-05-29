JOB ALERT: Exciting opportunity for Advertising Sales Executives - Multimedia

Advertising Sales Executives – Multimedia

Attractive salary package

Thurles

Starting a career in multimedia Advertising Sales could prove to be your launch pad into a long-term, successful future in the media sector. And if you have the communication skills to present well and persuade customers of the immense value of advertising, it could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding.

About us

Iconic is Ireland’s largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. As part of the group’s development strategy, we are now seeking Sales Executives to join the Advertising Sales Team working on the Tipperary Star and tipperarylive.ie

About the role

As a Sales Executive you will be responsible for a portfolio of existing customers and for developing new relationships with potential advertisers. You’ll be part of an experienced and dedicated team and will be fully supported in understanding the role and how to achieve targets.

About you

Previous customer facing or telesales experience (retail or call-centre) would be desirable but is not essential for this role. Above all else we are seeking ambitious people with strong communication skills who can build relationships with existing and potential customers. To be a success you’ll need to be energetic, self-motivated and able to think on your feet. Professional, personable and able to inspire others, you’ll also need to demonstrate the confidence to hit the ground running.

Our growing portfolio includes many iconic, market-leading newspaper titles and websites. If you have the drive, determination and initiative to succeed in a developing multi-media organisation, then we would like to hear from you.



To apply, please email your CV to ckelly@iconicnewspapers.ie