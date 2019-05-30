Spirit of Smokie play the Premier Hall Thurles this June

The Spirit of Smokie appears live in the Premier Hall Thurles on Saturday June 15. They will be featuring all their hits from the 70's and 80's along with new material. Tickets for this event are priced at €20 and are available now from Bookworm, Ryan’s Daughter Restaurant and Gala Express, Templemore. The box office can be contacted on 089/4487657/ 0861538355.

This event is arranged by the Moyne Road/Bellevue Residents Association in conjunction with Suir Haven Cancer Support Group. Tommy Barrett - Chairman of The Moyne Road Residents Association spoke to the Tipperary Star about this event - ‘We here in Moyne Road are delighted to be in a position to arrange this event to help Suir Haven with the important work that they carry within our community. It is a pleasure to have such a renowned band performing for this year’s event. We expect that this will be a fully sold out event so we encourage people to purchase their tickets in advance of the night,” he said.



