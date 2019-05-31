Ireland’s leading children’s charity Barnardos is recruiting for a Project Co-ordinator (Family Support)

The post of Project Co-ordinator (Family Support) will be part-time (of 30 hours) and on a two year fixed term contract. The hours will cover four days a week, Tuesday to Friday. Position will be based in Thurles and salary will be Salary: €31,475 - €45,234 for 30 hrs.



This new post is responsible for overseeing the delivery of direct work with children and families through case management and supervision of staff.

They will also carry a small caseload and/or assist in groupwork delivery.

3 years post qualification experience and demonstrate management capacity essential. Experience of a lead or supervisory role highly desirable.

Relevant professional 3rd level qualification essential, for example: Early Childhood Care and Education, Social Work, Social Care, Child Care, Education, Youth and Community Work, Psychology or equivalent (min Level 7 on QQI). Management training highly desirable.

Full driving licence and access to the use of a suitably insured car essential.



Check out www.barnardos.ie/jobs for further details or call 0504 20018.

Closing date: 12 noon, Friday, June 14, 2019. CHY 6015