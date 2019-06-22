Business
Tipperary County Council urged to write to Minister over insurance hikes
Councillors tell of businesses force to close
Cllr John Carroll: insurance costs a 'big onus' on local communities
Tipperary County Council has been asked to write to the relevant Minister calling on them to curb increasing insurance costs.
“The Government has been dragging its heels on this issue,” Cllr Michael O’Meara told Nenagh MDC. “I know of one business that has closed because of this.”
Cllr John Carroll, who raised the issue, said increasing insurance costs were a “big onus” on local communities.
He knew of one case where the cost of insurance had risen by €3,000 in one year.
