Upcoming Business Nominee: Blush House of Beauty

Blush House of Beauty was established by Nicola Walsh in Clonmel in 2014. Blush is in its fifth year of trading and in this time, has gone from one nail station in a local shopping centre to three full salons across three counties. Blush now also has its own exclusive range of mineral makeup which is available in its salons and online.

The Blush salons, located in Clonmel, Dungarvan and Kilkenny deliver an extensive range of in-demand beauty treatments to the local communities. Some of its services include specialised skincare, waxing, manicures, pedicures and make-up application. Blush also works with a doctor who comes to the salons to carry out their very popular injectable clinics and a fully-qualified tattoo artist who performs their microblading clinic for eye brows, hair replacement, lip liner etc. Blush is also now one of very few salons offering the latest trend in facials : the Million Dollar Facial.

Under the guidance of owner and manager, Nicola Walsh, Blush House of Beauty has developed as a business founded upon the principles of professional excellence delivered as a high-end experience.

"When you come to Blush, you can expect to be treated as the centre of attention while you get pampered in a beautiful setting," Nicola explains.

"To our clients, beauty is about so much more than simply getting a treatment. While true confidence is something that comes from within, it is so evident that we all walk a little taller when we look good and feel good about how we look," she continues.

"We have women who come to us from all walks of life and that half-hour to an hour spent at Blush may be the only time during that day that they are listened to and their needs given precedence."

Contact:

Blush Makeup & Nails Clonmel

Showgrounds Shopping Centre, Clonmel



Telephone: 087 32 111 31

Email: blushclonmel@gmail.com

www.blush.ie