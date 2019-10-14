Anner Hotel Thurles offers a welcoming and friendly atmosphere

The 4* Anner Hotel, located on the outskirts of Thurles, County Tipperary, set on private grounds with beautifully manicured gardens.

Mid-way between the cities of Cork & Dublin and is only 1.5 hours from all major cities.

The hotel boasts 92 bedrooms all tastefully decorated in restful tones, extensive conference facilities are available, as well as private dining, conference and banqueting suites, Eds Bar & Bistro, Seasons Restaurant, state of the art leisure centre and our beautifully appointed Wedding banqueting suite.

Originally a country house, the hotel has expanded to include modern amenities whilst still holding on to its old world charm & character, thus creating a welcoming & friendly atmosphere

Whether your visit to the Anner Hotel is for business or pleasure, the Management & Staff will offer you friendly service, excellent facilities in a professional & comfortable environment

The Anner Hotel is committed to making your stay with us a memorable one.

Beautiful Surroundings for the Ultimate Experience

With our wonderful landscaped gardens, banqueting facilities & highly professional staff, the Anner Hotel Thurles is renowned as a venue for Wedding receptions of the highest quality. We offer you all you need for your special day, Beautiful setting set among landscaped gardens ideal for all your photo opportunities with a varied selection of menus for you to choose from.