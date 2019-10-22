Mary Considine appointed Chief Executive of Shannon Group plc

The Board of the Shannon Group plc has announced the appointment of Mary Considine as the company’s new Chief Executive. With over 25 years’ experience in industry, Mary is currently the Deputy CEO and CFO for the Group and has been Acting CEO since June 2019.

Rose Hynes, Chairman of Shannon Group, said: “I am delighted to announce Mary’s appointment as the new CEO of Shannon Group plc. She brings to the role a deep knowledge of the aviation industry and significant experience across the diverse sectors within which the Group operates. Given her extensive experience, Mary is well positioned to address the current challenges we face, and to seek and develop new opportunities as she leads the Group into the next phase of our development. Since 2014, Shannon Group has been on a transformative journey not only for the organisation but also for the region. I am pleased to say that we have made real progress. Over the last five years, Shannon Group has improved its profitability and sustainability. During that period, the Group has proved to be a catalyst for growth for the region, supporting over 46,500 jobs annually, generating an economic impact of €3.6 billion per year, and contributing €1.1 billion to the Exchequer. Mary has played a vital role in that journey to date, driving our first phase of growth, and I am confident that as she takes up her new role, she will successfully spearhead the delivery of the next phase of growth for the Group and the region. I congratulate her and wish her every success.”

Commenting on her appointment Mary Considine said: “I am privileged to lead Shannon Group as we enter the next phase of our development. The Group is uniquely placed to act as a catalyst for further economic growth through our mix of business activities. The Group’s strategic plan, 2019-2023, positions us for further growth over the next five years which will bring substantial benefits to the local, regional and national economy,”

Welcoming the appointment, Shane Ross TD, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport said: “Ms Considine will bring experience, passion and energy to the role of CEO at an important time for the Company. As deputy CEO Mary has played a major part in the many achievements of Shannon Group since its establishment in 2014. Passenger numbers at the Airport have increased by a very impressive 34%, since its separation from daa back in 2012; over 650,000 sq ft of new or upgraded office, manufacturing and warehouse facilities has been delivered in the Shannon Free Zone; visitor numbers at the Group’s heritage sites have doubled, and the cluster of aviation companies at Shannon has grown from 45 to 80. While there have been many achievements to date for Shannon Group I am well aware of the challenges that lie ahead, particularly in an already challenging aviation market which during the course of 2019, has been further impacted by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX jet aircraft. I am confident however that Mary has all the skills and experience necessary to guide the Company into the future, build on what has already been achieved and respond to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead,” he said.

Mary, who is a native of Lissycasey, Co Clare, takes up the position of Chief Executive of the Shannon Group with immediate effect. Her appointment is for a seven-year term. Mary is married to Éibhear and has three children.