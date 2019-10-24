Route 66 Big Band coming to The Source Theatre in November

Route 66 Big Band is coming to The Source Theatre, Thurles on Saturday, November 2 at 8pm. See their fabulous Live in Concert Show which has received standing ovations.

Music stretches from the 1940’s right up to date with much-loved numbers by Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Glen Miller, Tom Jones, Adele, Joe Dolan, Tina Turner, Van Morrison, Ella Fitzgerald and many more.

The line –up consists of 6 brass, 4 saxes and a four piece rhythm section fronted by a male and female singer. Route 66 Big Band provided music for the Rose Ball in Tralee last August to over 1,000 people which was a sold-out event. They also provided music for the Rose Ball back in 2017 and this coming week for the Cork Jazz Festival.

To book your tickets please contact The Source Arts Centre, Thurles Box Office 0504 90204 . Tickets are €20 and €18 concession.