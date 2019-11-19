The Skin Herbalist celebrating 25 years of outstanding results

In 1995, The Skin Herbalist's Patrick Murphy provided his first herbal remedies to patients, with good results.

Then as different ailments emerged in his clientele, he accommodated recovery by using new herbal formulas again with marked success. These formulas worked well with subsequent patients that they became standard.

Patrick's true philosophy is 'getting to the root cause of the disorder', helping him to create healing tonic herbals. These herbs help the body overcome disease by strengthening through cleansing and nourishing. Patrick's ultimate vision is to cleanse and nourish so that the body can heal, using wild crafted organic herbs.

"If my diet is followed as outlined, I guarantee that after a short period of time you will have much more satisfaction from the foods we recommending for better health than you ever had from the food values of your former diet," he says.

With regards to a complaint or ailment, he will prescribe from his own herbal dispensary stocking remedies, tinctures and blends sourced only from reputable organic herbal suppliers.

