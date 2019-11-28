Tipperary kids loving Clonmel's Get Your Locks Off

Are your dearest darlings not so much fun when they go for a haircut? Clonmel's unique barbers Get Your Locks Off is here to save the day.

Get Your Locks Off Barber Shop has the only designated kids hair cutting facility in the Clonmel and surrounding area.

"When we are fully staffed, small kids get to skip the queue," the team says.

"Our highly-trained staff have a combined experience of over 60 years in barbering working with kids. We all have young kids and toddlers so we know every tip and trick to put your little one at ease and get the job done quickly and efficiently.

"We offer a certificate for your baby’s first haircut complete with a precious lock of your little boys hair. We offer lollipops and, for more health concerned parents, we have a colourful 'good job' stamp for your child’s hand."

The team is experienced and always very safety conscious working with boys who are very active and love to move and jump about.

"We offer a walk-in service with no need to book in advance. Just arrive anytime that suits you.

"We provide tablets with the latest games and nursery rhyme apps on them, DVDs, toys, books, a colourful decorated room with stickers and four Nintendo DS consoles."

The wonderful staff go above and beyond what they are paid to do to entertain, sing/chat and distract your child while they get their haircut in a state of the art race car chair, making them feel at ease.

"We also cater for and have vast experience in serving kids with autism. No child will ever be turned away. We always get the job done."

Check out Get Your Locks Off on Facebook for more information.