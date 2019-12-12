Cahir named National Category Winner at the 2019 Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards

Cahir was announced as the National Category Winner for towns of its size at this year’s Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards, taking home a trophy and a cash prize of €13,000.

In addition, Nenagh was announced as a Regional Runner Up in its size category, receiving a cash prize fund of €2,000.

The annual Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards brings business, community groups and local authorities together, in each town, to showcase the spirit of enterprise in their local area. Since the inaugural awards in 2016, towns and urban villages across the country have shared more than €500,000 in funding to invest in their community.

Kilkenny was the overall national winner and Ireland’s most enterprising town for 2019 while Castlebar was declared the Rising Star of this year’s awards.

Speaking at the awards in Kilkenny, Mick Ryan, Head of Co. Tipperary at Bank of Ireland, said: “Supporting enterprise and the financial wellbeing of individuals, businesses and their wider communities is at the heart of everything we do. Strong local economies are the backbone of the Irish economy and Bank of Ireland is proud to be able to recognise and support businesses and community groups working together to create employment, drive growth and build thriving communities. We value the support of Tipperary County Council and its Local Enterprise Office and congratulate Cahir and Nenagh on their success at this year’s awards.”