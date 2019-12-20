Clonmel family-friendly barber shop catering for kids with autism and special needs

Get Your Locks Off Barber Shop in Clonmel, County Tipperary, has the only designated kids hair cutting facility in the area.

The management and staff at Get Your Locks Off are so patient, understanding and empathetic with a little person who is scared, nervous or has had a bad experience somewhere else. "When it comes to go time, we are the fastest at getting the job done safely," the team says.

"No child will ever be turned away. Parents are amazed that we can always manage to get the job done. I've yet to see a child that we haven't won over. Sometimes it happens on the first cut, sometimes it happens years later before the kids feel at ease but we always get there and our patience never runs out.

"Our valued customers travel from far and wide to visit us with their kids. They come from all over, Cork, Limerick, Dublin, Kilkenny and Waterford for the unique services we offer and it all has come from word of mouth."

Testimonials

"Cannot believe what I witnessed today. My Brayden screams at the thought of a haircut. Today, the guys here made him as calm as a breeze. Thanks so much. I was shocked at how much he actually enjoyed getting his hair," says Jennifer.

"The team here are just incredible. I've always brought my son here. To say he hates getting his haircut is an understatement but the staff are so understanding and just simply amazing. Joe always seems to talk him into it and I could not be more grateful. Thanks so much guys," says Nikita.

"Excellent staff go above and beyond to welcome my son with special needs," praises Teresa.

"Fantastic hair salon and totally amazing staff that go above and beyond. We have a son that is on the autism spectrum and to get his haircut was a total nightmare of screaming, tears and pure fear. But due to the staff, he now tells us to get his haircut and is so happy and relaxed. He loves the special room that is set up especially for children with special needs or that are a little nervous. Thank you to all for making our visits so relaxed and special. Top salon, top staff," says Anita.

"Brought my nephew into Get Your Locks Off with his mother. He is three and petrified of getting his hair cut. We explained this while we were waiting. The staff were fantastic as he screamed the place down. I couldn't recommend the place enough after today as a few hairdressers have turned us away. They tried to keep him chatting and reassured us it was ok that we were doing the best thing. We'll definitely be back," says Sarah.

"Fabulous staff at Get Your Locks Off Clonmel. My son Oisin, who has autism, found getting a haircut so traumatic. With the exceptional patience, empathy and persistence of Mary and her team, he is now sitting for his haircut six years later relatively stress free. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mary, Joe and the team for always making our visit so welcoming. The trust between Oisin and Mary is commendable, and along with Mary’s great singing voice. The stress of haircuts is now a distant memory. I would highly recommend parents to bring their kids, particularly kids who find haircuts stressful, to this exceptional barbers," adds Linda.

Visit Get Your Locks Off for more information.